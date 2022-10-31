SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian 31/10/2022

Published 31 October 2022 at 12:26pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Oksana Mazur
An Australian has been killed in the deadly Halloween stampede in South Korea. The individual is among at least 153 people to have died after a large crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightclub area in the capital Seoul.

Highlights
  • An Australian among the many dead from a Halloween stampede in South Korea...
  • A blast kills more than 100 people in Somalia...
  • At least 80 killed in a bridge collapse in India...
  • The Robodebt Royal Commission launching a series of public hearings...
  • The Australian Diamonds claim victory in a three game series against England.
  • Preparations being finalised as the countdown to the Qatar World Cup continues.
  • Hundreds of ships have been effectively blocked following Russia's decision to withdraw from a grain export deal in the Black Sea.
    A total of 218 vessels are now trapped in their current positions in port or off the coast because Ukraine does not have the permits from the scheme's Joint Coordination Centre to allow them passage through the safe corridor.
  • Federal minister Tony Burke has defended the government's decision to repatriate Australian families with links to Islamic State.
  • At least a hundred people have died in blasts that rocked the Somali capital of Mogadishu in the latest attack in the East African country.
  • The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has risen to 48.
  • A polarized Brazilian electorate has begun casting votes in a presidential run-off that pits far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro [[ZHAI-eer BOL-soh-NAH-roh]] against leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





