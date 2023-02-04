SBS news in Ukrainian - 4/02/2023

The federal government's $250 million plan to overhaul Australia's medicare system has been criticised for not going far enough.

The Australian Association of Psychologists are among a number of health groups calling for an increase to rebates to be considered, with executive director Tegan Carrison describing cost as the biggest barrier to health care access.

A the war in Ukraine approaches the one year mark, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency has warned the next six months will be critical for Ukraine.

William Burns ,says the CIA believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is is in it for the long haul with the aim of grinding down Ukrainians and exhausting European support.