SBS news in Ukrainian - 4/02/2023

Key Points
- Australia's Defence Minister visits the US Pentagon ...
- Indian police launch a crackdown of illegal underage and arranged marriages ...
- The Australian Medical Association calls for more investment to save the nation's health system ...
- Authorities monitoring a Chinese balloon in US airspace
- France announces 2024 travel plans for the Olympic torch relay.
- The president of the North Melbourne Kangaroos A-F-L club diagnosed with breast cancer.
- The federal government's $250 million plan to overhaul Australia's medicare system has been criticised for not going far enough.
The Australian Association of Psychologists are among a number of health groups calling for an increase to rebates to be considered, with executive director Tegan Carrison describing cost as the biggest barrier to health care access.
- A the war in Ukraine approaches the one year mark, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency has warned the next six months will be critical for Ukraine.
William Burns ,says the CIA believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is is in it for the long haul with the aim of grinding down Ukrainians and exhausting European support.
- The White House says it's closely monitoring a huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon which sailed across the US.
The Pentagon accused China of spying, and informed the US President the presence of this balloon in US airspace is a violation of sovereignty and international law.