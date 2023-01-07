SBS news in Ukrainian -7/01/2023

Highlights
- The Prime Minister plays down U-S concerns over an AUKUS submarine deal ...
- Republican Kevin McCarthy remains confident, despite losing his 12th bid for U-S House Speaker ...
- The Taliban accuses Prince Harry of war crimes over killings in Afghanistan ...
- Ash Barty announces she's expecting a baby.
- A 36-hour Russian ceasefire, rejected by Ukraine, is now in effect...
- Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of the Australian Open due to injury.
- Officials at the U-S Pentagon says the world is deeply sceptical as Putin’s supposed 36-hour ceasefire is underway in Ukraine.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to stop fighting on the Ukrainian frontline, to coincide with the Russian Orthodox Christmas.
But Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters they couldn't trust the move "given Russia’s long track record of propaganda, disinformation, and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians."
- Flood recovery efforts are underway in one of Australia's key fruit-growing regions in Victoria.
It comes as massive hailstorms lashed the area, destroying crops and essential fruit supply in the Goulburn Valley.
- Republican Kevin McCarthy has lost his 12th bid for U-S House Speaker.
Despite the loss, Republicans are celebrating a small victory, as McCarthy managed to gain the support of 14 conservative Republicans who previously rejected his nomination.