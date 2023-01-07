SBS news in Ukrainian -7/01/2023

Officials at the U-S Pentagon says the world is deeply sceptical as Putin’s supposed 36-hour ceasefire is underway in Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to stop fighting on the Ukrainian frontline, to coincide with the Russian Orthodox Christmas.

But Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters they couldn't trust the move "given Russia’s long track record of propaganda, disinformation, and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians."