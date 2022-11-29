SBS News in Ukrainian - 29/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Published 29 November 2022 at 6:32pm
By Julien Oeuillet, Allan Lee, Debora Groake
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
29/11/2022 Thelatest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. The Greens are calling for an immediate freeze on rents and an end to no-grounds evictions to address Australia's housing affordability crisis. It comes as a new report - the Annual Rent Affordability Index - has found rents are escalating faster than household incomes across the country, leaving many people scrambling to find somewhere to live or maintain their current housing. Greens spokesperson for Housing and Renters, and Member for Newtown, Jenny Leong, says renting is becoming unaffordable and won't improve if left to the market alone. More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Opposition reacted to the upcoming vote on a censure motion against Scott Morrison as a consequence of his secret self-appointment to several ministries during his time as Prime Minister. Nationals M-P Barnaby Joyce called the motion "theatre", saying "I'm very interested in power, but not the power of a former prime minister, I'm interested in power prices." Nationals leader David Littleproud echoed that sentiment when he said the parliament should "focus on Australians and focus on the cost of living pressures".

Pressure is mounting on the government to put a cap on wholesale gas prices, amid rising energy costs and a cost-of-living crisis. The Australian Council of Social Service and the Australian Workers' Union are calling for market regulation, warning that businesses could collapse. The peak organisations want to see prices set at the five-year average spot price of $8 to $10 per gigajoule - prices are currently three times that in most markets. ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie says there should be price caps on coal and electricity as well as strategies to enhance energy efficiency in households and businesses.

Australian federal and state governments reacted to the United Nations report that found Australia's plans for the Great Barrier Reef are inadequate and recommended its status be changed to 'in danger'. Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, Special Envoy to the Reef Senator Nita Green, and Queensland's Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon have released a joint statement which says much of the report's conclusions stem from the inaction of the previous Coalition government. During a press conference with Senator Green, Ms Plibersek has stressed the role played by traditional owners of the land in protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Former player Craig Foster commented on the political aspects of the World Cup, after a "pitch invader" carrying a rainbow flag interrupted the match between Portugal and Uruguay. Mr Foster noted the protester also carried symbols of support for Ukraine and for Iranian women, addressing several current issues.

