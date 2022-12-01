SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 1/12/2022

Published 1 December 2022 at 5:36pm
By Debora Groake, Nikki Canning, Hannah Kwon
1/12/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. The consequences for Scott Morrison's secret ministry scandal may not yet be over, with the Greens weighing a fresh bid to refer him to Parliament's powerful privileges committee. Controversy is again emerging around former Liberal minister Stuart Roberts. Investigators probe the letter bombing of Ukraine's embassy in Spain.

A specialist taskforce will be established to drive the end of HIV transmission in Australia, as the nation marks World Aids Day. The taskforce will be led by Health Minister Mark Butler and Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney, and include representatives from the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations, the National Association of People with HIV Australia, and medical experts.

Dozens of Uyghur demonstrators have gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul to protest a fire last week in the country's northwestern Xinjiang region. The fire killed 10 people and injured nine after breaking out in an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.

The governments of Peru and Ecuador have declared health emergencies amid an outbreak of bird flu. The three months health emergency declaration follows a wave of cases and tens of millions of poultry being slaughtered in Europe and the United States.

Thousands of Egyptians have demanded the return of the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum.

