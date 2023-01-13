SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 13-01-2022

Published 13 January 2023 at 8:40pm
By Hannah Kwon, Bogdan Rudnytski, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
13-01-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from the rest of the world. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet's leadership called into question... Lisa Marie Presley dies, aged 54. Experts say Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's presence in Papua New Guinea sends a significant message about the two countries' relationship moving forward. A rare green comet is expected to pass over Earth tonight and become visible in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years. More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian Більше - слухайте: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Russia is building up its forces in Ukraine, increasing military units from 250 to 280, but Ukrainian forces are holding out, according to Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister.
Hanna Malyar told a news briefing (on Thursday) that despite Russia's strategic move, the town remains under Ukrainian control:
Fighting is fierce in the Soledar direction, near Bakhmut. Despite a difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are desperately fighting. Trying to break through our defence lines without any luck though and to capture Soledar, the enemy has high losses. The area outside the city is covered with the bodies of Putin’s troops. Nevertheless the Russians are moving over their own corpses.
A new Rapid Antigen Test that can detect four diseases at once may soon be available in Australia. If approved by Australia's medicine regulator, the self-testing kits will be able to detect R-S-V, two types of flu, as well as COVID-19 all at once. Australian medical association vice president Dr Danielle McMullen says the tests will need to be strictly assessed before approved.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) is calling for urgent intervention to address the growing elective surgery waitlist. It comes as non-elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay were postponed to deal with the growing wave of COVID infections. A-M-A President Steve Robson says the situation will only get worse.

A rare green comet is expected to pass over Earth tonight and become visible in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years. The spectacle is likely to be visible from Earth for nearly a month. In Australia specifically, the green comet will become visible from the second of February as it makes its closest pass by Earth.
 
