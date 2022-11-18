SBS News in Ukrainian - 18/11/2022

Professor Sean Turnell has arrived home to Australia and been reunited with his family, after more than 21 months of detention in Myanmar. Professor Turnell was jailed after Myanmar's military coup on February 1st last year, and sentenced to three years for "violating the country's official State Secrets Act".





The New South Wales government has announced further funding for flood-affected communities, as the clean-up begins from a saturating weather system. Premier Dominic Perrottet is visiting the rural town of Eugowra, where he has announced a grant boost from $25,000 to $75,000 for primary producers who have lost stock, and up to $10,000 for smaller properties. Mr Perrottet was confronted by a former police officer when he arrived in Eugowra, who condemned the response to the flash flooding "tsunami" that decimated much of the town. But the premier says his government plans to assist in rebuilding devastated communities in any way possible.





Polish president Andrzej Duda has reasserted that the missile explosion in Eastern Poland was due to the accidental landing of a Ukrainian missile launched as part of Ukraine's defence against a massive Russian strike. Mr Duda has made it clear he incident was unintentional and will not trigger any further response.





Advertisement

The United-States reacted to Iran's claim that the Islamic Republic has developed a hypersonic missile with skepticism. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has announced the building of a hypersonic ballistic missile, but Amercan authorities are not convinced.





Victorian health authorities are warning returned travellers to be on high alert, after three new cases of measles were confirmed in Melbourne. The cases are confined to one family who flew in from Singapore on Tuesday morning. Passengers on Qantas flight Q-F 36 and people in the international arrival terminal between 6.10am and 8.40am on Tuesday, 15 Nov 2022, are being told to monitor for symptoms until December 3. Measles symptoms include a cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever and a rash - and can develop 7 to 18 days after exposure.



