SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 18/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2022 at 5:54pm
By Brooke Young, Bogdan Rudnytski, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

18/11/2022. Independent news and stories connecting you to life in Australia and Ukrainian-speaking Australians - sbs.com.au/ukrainian. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. The Dutch court in charge of the trial of four men accused of being responsible of the downing of flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014 has sentenced three of them to life imprisonment. The Prime Minister has welcomed a Dutch court's murder verdict over the downing of M-H 17, labelling it "an atrocious act of terrorism". Two former Russian intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader have been sentenced to life in prison over the shooting down of the flight in Ukraine in 2014. 298 people onboard were killed, including 38 Australians. P-M Anthony Albanese has called on Russia to stop harbouring the men, as fears mount that they will never face justice. More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Published 18 November 2022 at 5:54pm
By Brooke Young, Bogdan Rudnytski, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Professor Sean Turnell has arrived home to Australia and been reunited with his family, after more than 21 months of detention in Myanmar. Professor Turnell was jailed after Myanmar's military coup on February 1st last year, and sentenced to three years for "violating the country's official State Secrets Act".

The New South Wales government has announced further funding for flood-affected communities, as the clean-up begins from a saturating weather system. Premier Dominic Perrottet is visiting the rural town of Eugowra, where he has announced a grant boost from $25,000 to $75,000 for primary producers who have lost stock, and up to $10,000 for smaller properties. Mr Perrottet was confronted by a former police officer when he arrived in Eugowra, who condemned the response to the flash flooding "tsunami" that decimated much of the town. But the premier says his government plans to assist in rebuilding devastated communities in any way possible.

Polish president Andrzej Duda has reasserted that the missile explosion in Eastern Poland was due to the accidental landing of a Ukrainian missile launched as part of Ukraine's defence against a massive Russian strike. Mr Duda has made it clear he incident was unintentional and will not trigger any further response.

Advertisement
The United-States reacted to Iran's claim that the Islamic Republic has developed a hypersonic missile with skepticism. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has announced the building of a hypersonic ballistic missile, but Amercan authorities are not convinced.

 Victorian health authorities are warning returned travellers to be on high alert, after three new cases of measles were confirmed in Melbourne. The cases are confined to one family who flew in from Singapore on Tuesday morning. Passengers on Qantas flight Q-F 36 and people in the international arrival terminal between 6.10am and 8.40am on Tuesday, 15 Nov 2022, are being told to monitor for symptoms until December 3. Measles symptoms include a cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever and a rash - and can develop 7 to 18 days after exposure.

More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Share

Latest podcast episodes

In Dnipro, 14 multi-storey buildings and an industrial enterprise were damaged, two fires broke out as a result of Russia’s missile strike..jpeg

Ukraine Today - 18/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 17/11/2022

The G7 and NATO leaders participating in the G20 summit in Bali strongly condemned acts by Russia, which responded to the world's calls for peace and an end to the war with a massive missile attack on Ukraine. 30_360_1665159965-212.jpg

Ukraine Today - 17/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 16/11/2022