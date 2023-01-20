SBS News in Ukrainian - 20-01-2023

20-01-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from the rest of the World... Three people are due to face court in Perth in relation to the alleged assault and death of First Nations boy, Cassius Turvey in 2022. US - Ukraine. The review of the National school reform agreement shows 90 000 students failed to meet minimum NAPLAN requirements annually. The Australian Communications and Media Authority will create an enforceable industry code to replace the voluntary code. Australian Open 2023... More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Allies of Ukraine are promising billions of worth of new weapons but it's unclear whether German made tanks will be ordered. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with German officials ahead of a defence leaders meeting amid a stand off over battle tanks.

American rock musician David Crosby has died aged 81.

National figures show Australia's coronavirus cases are trending downwards with the average daily infections expected to decline for a third week running. Although there was a peak in Omicron cases around Christmas, a drop in COVID-19 infections has been recorded in the new year period. Last week, health officials recorded a 27 per cent reduction in national infections and a 23 per cent decline in the first week of January, 2023.

The Australian Medical Association is renewing calls for a tax on sugary drinks because it says the nation is at odds with other countries in its approach. AMA Vice President Danielle McMullen says the federal government could apply a tax of 40 cents for every 100 grams of sugar that are added to beverages. The association estimates that the measure would result in fewer cases of type 2 diabetes, less stroke cases as well as a reduction in heart disease. Dr McMullen says it would also generate annual revenue of up to $814 million to contribute to preventative health initiatives.

Australian Open 2023.

