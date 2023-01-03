Bulletin SBS News - 3-01-2022

SBS Ukrainian

Published 3 January 2023 at 3:39pm
By Hannah Kwon, Allan Lee
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
3-01-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau [[ATSB]] is investigating a deadly helicopter crash on the Gold Coast that killed four people and sent three others to hospital in a critical condition. Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud is calling on the Health Minister to clear up any confusion on Australia's COVID testing requirements for travellers from China. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

War in Ukraine - kraine's President says Ukranian forces have shot down 45 drones fired by Russia, as Moscow extends its bombardment on the capital. Russian forces have been targeting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv, damaging energy facilities and causing power outages. Ukraine's military administration also claimed to have shot down an additional 20 air objects above Kyiv yesterday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is calling on countries across the world to name stadiums after the late Brazilian soccer great, Pele.

Elon Musk has become the first person ever to lose over $200 billion...

Cricket Australia has inked a new seven-year $1.512 billion T-V rights deal to stay with the Seven Network and Foxtel until the end of 2031.



More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Mr Zelensky on possible new Russian attacks - Now everyone involved in protection of sky should be especially attentive. Credit Ukrinform.jpeg

Ukraine Today - 3-01-2023

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC that military support would ensure the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign country and force Russia to sit down and negotiate an end to the war..jpg

Ukraine Today - 02-01-2023

Performance Winter Miracle..jpg

Art is a special soft tool and careful doctor that helps completely different people

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv.

Ukraine today - 31/12/2022