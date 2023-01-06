SBS News in Ukrainian - 6-01-2023

Russia's call for a 36-hour ceasefire to obser ve Orthodox Christmas has been met with scepticism by Ukraine and its western allies. It would be the first ceasefire in Ukraine since May, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the offer, accusing Russia of using Christmas as a cover to bring more troops and equipment to the front lines.



In his nightly address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of wanting to use the truce as a cover to stop Ukrainian advances in the Donbas. He pointedly spoke in Russian.



Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses respite to continue the war with renewed vigour. To end the war faster, something completely different is needed. The citizens of Russia must find the courage in themselves, at least for 36 hours, at least during Christmas, to free themselves from their fear of one person in the Kremlin. Your fear of him is destroying your country. To end the war is to end the aggression of your state. Even when your missiles and drones do not hit our cities, the terror in the occupied territories continues. You do not give Ukrainians any respite. People are tortured, electrocuted, raped. This continues every day as long as your soldiers are on our soil. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.