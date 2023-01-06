SBS News in Ukrainian - 6-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Published 6 January 2023 at 3:22pm
By Allan Lee, Omoh Bello
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Available in other languages

6-01-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. Health minister Mark Butler while garnering hopes that the travel measures will only be temporary, he calls on China to share more information with the world. Evacuations continue across Western Australia’s Kimberley region due to flooding which has been described by authorities as the worst state has ever seen. Emergency service workers is set to make another attempt to access the tourist town of Broome today, following extreme weather conditions caused an A-D-F plane to be diverted. WA’s Emergency Services Minister Steven Dawson says evacuation has been challenging. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Russia's call for a 36-hour ceasefire to obser ve Orthodox Christmas has been met with scepticism by Ukraine and its western allies. It would be the first ceasefire in Ukraine since May, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the offer, accusing Russia of using Christmas as a cover to bring more troops and equipment to the front lines.
In his nightly address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of wanting to use the truce as a cover to stop Ukrainian advances in the Donbas. He pointedly spoke in Russian.
Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses respite to continue the war with renewed vigour. To end the war faster, something completely different is needed. The citizens of Russia must find the courage in themselves, at least for 36 hours, at least during Christmas, to free themselves from their fear of one person in the Kremlin. Your fear of him is destroying your country. To end the war is to end the aggression of your state. Even when your missiles and drones do not hit our cities, the terror in the occupied territories continues. You do not give Ukrainians any respite. People are tortured, electrocuted, raped. This continues every day as long as your soldiers are on our soil. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Americans have voiced frustration on the third day of the U.S House deadlock, leaving the speaker’s chair empty with no end in sight. It comes as hardline Republicans are on track to reject Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid for the 11th time, despite his offer to reduce his authority, further paralysing the chamber and raising questions about the party's ability to wield power.





