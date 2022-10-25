SBS news in Ukrainian

Highlights Rishi Sunak to become the next British Prime Minister...

Labor's federal budget to be handed down this evening

A new report calls for more diversity in Australian politics...

Celtic manager talks about the future of his team.

Former Australian Test Cricket captain Tim Paine opens up on scandals.

Rishi Sunak will meet with King Charles III today 25/10 to be sworn in as Britain's new prime minister, the first of Indian origin.



The former treasurer succeeds Liz Truss in the role, becoming leader of the Conservative Party without a vote after his only challenger Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.



Stepping up as the third Prime Minister in less than two months, Mr Sunak faces a range of dire economic challenges, with a promise to re-unite his fractured party.





Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged in the United States with attempting to obstruct a criminal investigation on Chinese tech giant Huawei.





The United States is warning of severe consequences if Russia decides to use nuclear force in Ukraine.





Floods continue to plague New South Wales, with the State Emergency Services now including the South Coast in their priorities.



