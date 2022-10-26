SBS Ukrainian

Survey surprise - some are happier after COVID than before

Published 27 October 2022 at 8:37am
By Stephanie Hegarty
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Medical experts are telling us how badly the Coronavirus pandemic affected our mental health. And for many - who became ill themselves, who lost a loved one, or who are now financially worse off - that is true. But a new survey reveals that one in three feel better now, than they did before the pandemic.

Britain's BBC commissioned a global poll to find out the profound and diverse effect that the pandemic had on mental health.
The World Health organisation says it confirmed their own findings, with a third of people polled in 30 countries reported bereavement, illness or financial problems.

But a third of those polled said they experienced an improvement in their sense of wellbeing and in Vietnam, a majority of people said they feel better now than before the pandemic.
Young people aged 18-24 were much more likely to say the pandemic had a major effect on their mental health - either positive or negative.
Older people were more likely to say it had no effect at all.



