Survey surprise - some are happier after COVID than before

Britain's BBC commissioned a global poll to find out the profound and diverse effect that the pandemic had on mental health.



The World Health organisation says it confirmed their own findings, with a third of people polled in 30 countries reported bereavement, illness or financial problems.





But a third of those polled said they experienced an improvement in their sense of wellbeing and in Vietnam, a majority of people said they feel better now than before the pandemic.



Young people aged 18-24 were much more likely to say the pandemic had a major effect on their mental health - either positive or negative.

