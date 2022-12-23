Take time for health checks

SBS Ukrainian

Credit: Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot

Published 24 December 2022 at 8:44am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Health care professionals are warning patients to ensure the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic does not derail their routine vaccinations and screenings that protect them from illness. Practitioners are concerned people who are skipping checks could be at risk of undetected or worsening diseases, when regular appointments could make all the difference.

When waves of coronavirus infections are sweeping across the country and more people in Australia are busy gathering for the holidays, other health issues can fade into the background.
Now doctors and specialists are encouraging patients to make time to book in appointments for important health checks to ensure other individual concerns can be addressed.
This year, a national women's health survey from Jean Hailes showed four in ten women who participated thought their health had deteriorated during the pandemic.
The study had 14,000 respondents and for the first time was translated in Arabic, Vietnamese and Chinese languages.



