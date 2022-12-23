Take time for health checks

When waves of coronavirus infections are sweeping across the country and more people in Australia are busy gathering for the holidays, other health issues can fade into the background.
Now doctors and specialists are encouraging patients to make time to book in appointments for important health checks to ensure other individual concerns can be addressed.
This year, a national women's health survey from Jean Hailes showed four in ten women who participated thought their health had deteriorated during the pandemic.
The study had 14,000 respondents and for the first time was translated in Arabic, Vietnamese and Chinese languages.