The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy (left) rides Quantico to victory in race 10, MSS Security Sprint during Melbourne Cup Day, at Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 29 October 2022 at 11:05am
Presented by Oksana Mazur
The Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most famous horse race. While it has historically attracted huge crowds, it also raises questions over the ethics and practices of the racing industry, its treatment of animals and influence on problem gambling.

On the first Tuesday in November, Australia traditionally stops to watch a horse race. We know it as ‘the race that stops a nation’.
The Melbourne Cup is the highlight of the racing calendar and one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.
The Cup is one of the world’s richest races. In 2022, the prize is worth $8 million dollars. The winner receives $4 million dollars and a $250,000 trophy.
The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses has also been documenting the annual on-track death numbers for years.




