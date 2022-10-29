The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia

On the first Tuesday in November, Australia traditionally stops to watch a horse race. We know it as ‘the race that stops a nation’.
The Melbourne Cup is the highlight of the racing calendar and one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.
The Cup is one of the world’s richest races. In 2022, the prize is worth $8 million dollars. The winner receives $4 million dollars and a $250,000 trophy.
The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses has also been documenting the annual on-track death numbers for years.