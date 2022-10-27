Ukraine today - 27/10/2022

- Report on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the past day
- In Donetsk region, the Russian army uses phosphorus bombs
- 1.8% of Kharkiv region and the Axis are under occupation
- This year, Ukrainian farmers harvested 40% less due to the loss of territory
- How important was the summit in Zagreb for Ukraine
Published 27 October 2022 at 4:21pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
An additional 30 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine
