Ukraine Today - 10/10/2022

Eighty-seven people, including 10 children, were injured. Fifty-five people remained in the hospital. They have been shelling the region every day since the beginning of the war, starting to reach Zaporizhzhia city recently. If earlier the shots could somehow be explained, now this is a pure terror," Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said during the nationwide news telethon.



Eighty-seven people, including 10 children, were injured. Fifty-five people remained in the hospital. They have been shelling the region every day since the beginning of the war, starting to reach Zaporizhzhia city recently. If earlier the shots could somehow be explained, now this is a pure terror," Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said during the nationwide news telethon.Crerdit: Ukrinfom. The bridge crossing the Kerch strait has been symbolic of Russian's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. But when a truck bomb went off, the fuel tanks of a train caught fire, three people were killed and part of the bridge collapsed. There were long traffic queues waiting to cross the bridge, which is a major supply route for Russian forces in the peninsula. Russia's President is blaming Ukrainian special services for an explosion at a bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland, calling it terrorism.



