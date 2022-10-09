SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 10/10/2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the international community to immediately take five steps after Russian missile attacks on the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the international community to immediately take five steps after Russian missile attacks on the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Mr Kuleba said this in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: Pavlo_Bagmut

Published 10 October 2022 at 10:48am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS

10/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the international community to immediately take five steps after Russian missile attacks on the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Mr Kuleba said this in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports. Mr Kuleba noted that last night Russia fired over 20 missiles on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has condemned as "absolute evil" a Russian missile strike that has killed at least 17 people in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Eighty-seven people, including 10 children, were injured. Fifty-five people remained in the hospital. They have been shelling the region every day since the beginning of the war, starting to reach Zaporizhzhia city recently. If earlier the shots could somehow be explained, now this is a pure terror," Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said during the nationwide news telethon.
Eighty-seven people, including 10 children, were injured. Fifty-five people remained in the hospital. They have been shelling the region every day since the beginning of the war, starting to reach Zaporizhzhia city recently. If earlier the shots could somehow be explained, now this is a pure terror," Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said during the nationwide news telethon.Crerdit: Ukrinfom.
The bridge crossing the Kerch strait has been symbolic of Russian's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. But when a truck bomb went off, the fuel tanks of a train caught fire, three people were killed and part of the bridge collapsed. There were long traffic queues waiting to cross the bridge, which is a major supply route for Russian forces in the peninsula. Russia's President is blaming Ukrainian special services for an explosion at a bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland, calling it terrorism.

