Ukrainian football coach now sharing football expertise with Aussie kids

Roman Sanzhar joined Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv as manager in 2021 (Karpaty Lviv football club).jpg

Published 24 December 2022 at 8:36am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Oksana Mazur
A displaced Ukrainian coach who fled the war in the country now calls Australia home, and is helping kids in Western Sydney improve their football skills. Roman Sanzhar managed a top-flight team in Ukraine and led them to a major European competition.

From a war zone to the UEFA Europa League, Roman Sanzhar [[roh-man SAN-zar]] managed professional football club Olimpik Donetsk in Ukraine over two periods, from 2013 to 2018, followed by a stint in 2021.
Both terms were disrupted by war, forcing him and his team to flee.
In 2014 they escaped Donbas to Kyiv, after anti-government separatists backed by Russia declared the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.
The team was homeless for seven years, training on rented fields and competing without fans.


