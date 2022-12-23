Ukrainian football coach now sharing football expertise with Aussie kids

Available in other languages

From a war zone to the UEFA Europa League, Roman Sanzhar [[roh-man SAN-zar]] managed professional football club Olimpik Donetsk in Ukraine over two periods, from 2013 to 2018, followed by a stint in 2021.



Both terms were disrupted by war, forcing him and his team to flee.



In 2014 they escaped Donbas to Kyiv, after anti-government separatists backed by Russia declared the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

