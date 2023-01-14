SBS Ukrainian

What do we know about the new COVID subvariant?

China: Illustration: XBB.1.5 Strain

SUQIAN, CHINA - JANUARY 4, 2023 - Illustration: XBB.1.5 strain, January 4, 2023, Suqian, Jiangsu, China. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA) Credit: Costfoto/Sipa USA

Published 14 January 2023 at 11:38am
By Sam Dover
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Available in other languages

Experts are warning Australians about a new Omicron strain of COVID called XBB.1.5, which has been labelled as the most transmissible subvariant so far. The strain is prevalent in the United States and has now reached Australia.

A new highly contagious COVID-19 sub-variant is spreading rapidly and has just landed on Australian shores.
What do we know about it?
The X-B-B.1.5 strain has been called the most transmissible Omicron subvariant yet by the World Health Organisation.
This growth advantage refers to the strain's highly immune-evasive nature and its ability to bind more tightly to human cells, making it more infectious.
This infectiousness is also tied to the reduced ability of current vaccines to stop the spread of infection.



