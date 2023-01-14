What do we know about the new COVID subvariant?

Available in other languages

A new highly contagious COVID-19 sub-variant is spreading rapidly and has just landed on Australian shores.



What do we know about it?



The X-B-B.1.5 strain has been called the most transmissible Omicron subvariant yet by the World Health Organisation.



This growth advantage refers to the strain's highly immune-evasive nature and its ability to bind more tightly to human cells, making it more infectious.

