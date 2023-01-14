What do we know about the new COVID subvariant?

A new highly contagious COVID-19 sub-variant is spreading rapidly and has just landed on Australian shores.
What do we know about it?
The X-B-B.1.5 strain has been called the most transmissible Omicron subvariant yet by the World Health Organisation.
This growth advantage refers to the strain's highly immune-evasive nature and its ability to bind more tightly to human cells, making it more infectious.
This infectiousness is also tied to the reduced ability of current vaccines to stop the spread of infection.