Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Widespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continues
epa10537532 Ukrainian rescuers work at a residential building after it was hit in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 22 March 2023. At least 34 persons were injured, of which one died later in the hospital, according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/ARSEN DZODZAIEV Source: EPA / ARSEN DZODZAIEV/EPA
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the frontline as Chinese President Xi Jinping returns to Beijing after agreeing to strengthen the strategic partnership with Russia and as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says the United States is involved in a de facto war with his country.
Share