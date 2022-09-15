Україна сьогодні - 16/09/2022

A mass grave containing 440 bodies was found in the liberated city of Izium of the Kharkiv region. Source: Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, in a comment for Sky News. Ukrainska Pravda. Quote from Bolvinov: "I can say that here is one of the largest graves in one liberated city, with more than 440 graves." According to Mr Bolvinov, the bodies were buried separately. When asked how the people buried there died, Bolvinov said, "We know that some were killed [shot], some died from artillery fire, the so-called mine-explosive injuries. Some died from airstrikes. Many bodies have not been identified yet, so the causes of death will be determined during the investigation." Bolvinov noted that all the bodies will be exhumed and sent for forensic medical examination.