Україна сьогодні - 23/09/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Guerini in Kyiv. At the beginning of the conversation, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, his government, and the entire Italian people for their constant support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, its struggle for its existence, as well as for the shelter and sensitive attitude towards the temporarily displaced Ukrainians. Italy's leading role in granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership was noted. The Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic said that he visited Irpin and Hostomel and saw with his own eyes the destruction caused by the Russians. Lorenzo Guerini also expressed admiration for the heroism of Ukrainians with which they defended these and other cities of their country. (The Presidential Office of Ukraine).