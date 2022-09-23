SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Україна сьогодні - 23/09/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Guerini in Kyiv..jpeg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Guerini in Kyiv. At the beginning of the conversation, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, his government, and the entire Italian people for their constant support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, its struggle for its existence, as well as for the shelter and sensitive attitude towards the temporarily displaced Ukrainians. Italy's leading role in granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership was noted. The Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic said that he visited Irpin and Hostomel and saw with his own eyes the destruction caused by the Russians. Lorenzo Guerini also expressed admiration for the heroism of Ukrainians with which they defended these and other cities of their country. (The Presidential Office of Ukraine).

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2022 at 10:10am, updated 4 hours ago at 10:41am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS

23/09/2022. Добірка новин із героїчної України. Звернення Президента України. Мобілізація в Росії є визнанням, що її кадрова армія «не витримала й посипалась» – таку думку висловив президент України Володимир Зеленський у вечірньому зверненні 22 вересня. Пан Зеленський також зазначив, що наміри Росії провести заходи, які вона називає референдумами, на окупованих територіях, є фактичною відмовою від переговорів. Про це він сказав із посиланням на позицію України, за якою дипломатичний процес буде неможливий після проведення псевдореферендумів.

Published 23 September 2022 at 10:10am, updated 4 hours ago at 10:41am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
«І тепер через мобілізацію війна Росії проти України для більшості громадян Росії – це не щось там на ТБ чи в Інтернеті, а те, що зайшло в кожен російський дім», – Президент України.
Головнокомандувач Збройних сил України Валерій Залужний каже, що таке рішення про мобілізацію в Росії
ніяк не вплине
на готовність України боротися. «Ми знищимо всіх, хто зі зброєю прийде на нашу землю – чи добровільно, чи за мобілізацією», – заявив пан Залужний.

По Запоріжжю було завдано ракетного удару – постраждала цивільна інфраструктура, є загиблий та поранені. Крім того, у деяких районах міста проблеми зі світлом, водою та зв'язком.
Advertisement
This morning Russian troops have fired nine S-300 missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia. One man was reported killed and five more people injured..jpeg
This morning Russian troops have fired nine S-300 missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia. One man was reported killed and five more people injured. Credit: Ukrinform.
Світовий Конґрес Українців закликає Організацію Об’єднаних Націй заснувати Трибунал з воєнних злочинів і скасувати вето Росії. Під час участі у 77-й Генеральній Асамблеї ООН, у штаб-квартирі ООН, Світовий Конґрес Українців закликав світових лідерів та всі миролюбні країни ухвалити вагомі рішення, які допоможуть зупинити неспровоковану війну росії проти України і, як наслідок, – глобальну економічну та геополітичну кризу. «77 років тому, після закінчення Другої світової війни, лідери міжнародної спільноти заснували Організацію Об’єднаних Націй як інструмент підтримки миру та безпеки, захисту прав людини, дотримання міжнародного права, запобігання майбутнім війнам і звірствам, таким як геноцид та воєнні злочини. Міжнародний порядок брутально порушує російська федерація, яка протягом семи місяців вбиває українців та руйнує їхні домівки», – заявив президент СКУ, очільник делеґації в ООН, Павло Ґрод.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

Бюлетень SBS новин - 22/09/2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has addressed the UN General Assembly via video link..jpeg

Україна сьогодні - 22/9/2022

Director of the Ukrainian museum in Australia Marusia Jarockyj.jpg.png

Український музей сьогодні, переселенці у країнах Європи та дещо про малярство

In order to defeat the aggressor, it is very important that the US remain a leader in supporting Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy during The Clinton Global Initiative..jpeg

Україна сьогодні - 21/09/2022