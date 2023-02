Бюлетень SBS новин - 24-02-2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Australia's federal government is pledging $33 million in military assistance for Ukraine, on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. The package includes the sending of surveillance drones, with Australia also to expand its sanctions regime, targeting Russia-linked individuals and entities. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says there's no doubt of war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. He paid tribute to the "resilience, courage and determination" of the people of Ukraine. Source: AAP