Бюлетень SBS новин - 11/10/2022

Defence Minister Richard Marles. This is an appalling act by Russia. What’s really clear is that these strikes have been done with complete indifference to civilian populations, they've been directed at population centres in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. What this says to us is that this is going to be a protracted conflict and we need to be making sure that we are able to stand with Ukraine over the long term so that we can put Ukraine in a position where they can resolve this conflict on their own terms. Source: AAP / AAP / James Ross