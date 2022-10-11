SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Бюлетень SBS новин - 11/10/2022

Published 11 October 2022
By Tina Quinn, Allan Lee, Nikki Canning
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
11/10/2022. Про найважливіше із потоку новин в Австралії, Україні та світі. Війна в Україні - Федеральний уряд Австралії засудив останній масований ракетний обстріл Росії на міста і села по всій Україні, а Міністр оборони Австралії Річард Марлз звинуватив Кремль в тому, що він не має ніякої поваги до людського життя. Витік даних торкнувся майже 10 мільйонів австралійських клієнтів телекомунікаційного провайдера Optus минулого місяця...

Нині у центрі уваги також про можливу кризу в Австралії з лікарями загальної практики - GP
Дружина Джуліяна Ассанжа говорить, що засновник Wikileaks отримав позитивний результат на COVID - 19 і йому загрожують дні ізоляції в його тюремній камері.

Defence Minister Richard Marles. This is an appalling act by Russia. What's really clear is that these strikes have been done with complete indifference to civilian populations, they've been directed at population centres in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. What this says to us is that this is going to be a protracted conflict and we need to be making sure that we are able to stand with Ukraine over the long term so that we can put Ukraine in a position where they can resolve this conflict on their own terms.

Про це і більше тут:
SBS Ukrainian - SBS Українською


