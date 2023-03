SBS Українською: акценти з радіопрограми за 23 -02-23

Serhiy Prytula is a well-known Ukrainian TV presenter. He has been volunteering for the Ukrainian army since 2014 when Russia began occupying Crimea and Donbas. In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, Serhiy Prytula established a Charitable Foundation to help in non-military areas. And from February 2022, due to the full-scale offensive of Russia, Serhiy Prytula used the resources of his Foundation to support the military. Credit: Serhiy Prytula Foundation.