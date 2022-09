Україна сьогодні - 21/09/2022

The leadership of the United States of America in supporting Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor will contribute to the further strengthening of the defence capabilities of the Ukrainian army and victory. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his online participation in the meeting of The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), a separate panel of which was devoted to Ukraine. During a conversation with the 42nd US President Bill Clinton, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the United States of America is an indicator of democracy for the entire civilized world, to which other countries are compared. Therefore, it is important that they remain leaders in supporting Ukraine and exerting pressure on Russia.