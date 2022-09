Україна сьогодні - 20/09/2022

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles - one house destroyed, about 10 more damaged. At 05:21, a missile slammed into the residential sector, hitting the house in which a family of displaced people from Orikhiv district lived. An elderly woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with chest and abdominal injuries as a result of the collapse of part of the building," Denys Korotenko, head of Shyroke community, told an Ukrinform correspondent.