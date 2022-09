Україна сьогодні - 26/09/2022

Ukraine calls on all nuclear powers to make it clear to Russia that the world will not tolerate irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet. He stressed that Ukraine calls on all nuclear powers “to speak out now and make it clear to Russia that such rhetoric put the world at risk and will not be tolerated”. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that negotiation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will be impossible after the sham "referendums" have been conducted on the occupied territories of Ukraine. Source: Mr Zelenskyy, in the interview with CBS News. Credit: Ukrinform.