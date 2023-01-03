SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS Українською - кілька акцентів у програмі за 29-12-2022

Published 3 January 2023
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS

Кілька радіоштрихів до подій в Австралії, Україні та світі. I як і чим живуть укрaїнці та їх нащадки на 5-му континенті. Дізнавайтеся більше: SBS Ukrainian 24/7 - sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Спортивні висоти славного тренера Віктора Коваленка | SBS Ukrainian

Viktor Kovalenko
Credit: Courtesy of Viktor Kovalenko

2022: плани й надії опісля ковідної пандемії змінила й обірвала війна... | SBS Ukrainian


Stefan Romaniw,OAM, Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations and First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress..jfif
Stefan Romaniw, OAM, Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations and First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress..

Австралія і австралійці - надійнi приятелі та партнери України. І не тільки про це... | SBS Ukrainian

Тимчасово Повірений у справах України в Австралії Володимир Шальківський у часі виступу на українській імпрезі в Австралії.jpg
Тимчасово Повірений у справах України в Австралії Володимир Шальківський у часі виступу на українській імпрезі в Австралії.

Сергій Жадан про творчість і війну, громадянський обов'язок і доброчинність. I австралійську подорож, яка... | SBS Ukrainian

Serhiy Zhadan is a Ukrainian poet, writer, essayist, rock star, .jpg
Serhiy Zhadan is often described as one of the most important voices in contemporary Ukrainian literature. By documenting the struggles of his compatriots caught up in a brutal war. As a symbol of resistance against the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian writer, poet, translator, rock star and volunteer Serhiy Zhadan is awarded the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book and he is the award winner of the Polish Prize of Sérgio Vieira de Mello, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. His band, Zhadan i Sobaky (Zhadan and the Dogs), offering a mix of rock, ska and punk, played for people sheltering from the Russian attacks in subway stations.
