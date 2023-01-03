SBS Українською - кілька акцентів у програмі за 29-12-2022

Спортивні висоти славного тренера Віктора Коваленка | SBS Ukrainian
Credit: Courtesy of Viktor Kovalenko
2022: плани й надії опісля ковідної пандемії змінила й обірвала війна... | SBS Ukrainian
Stefan Romaniw, OAM, Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations and First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress..
Австралія і австралійці - надійнi приятелі та партнери України. І не тільки про це... | SBS Ukrainian
Тимчасово Повірений у справах України в Австралії Володимир Шальківський у часі виступу на українській імпрезі в Австралії.
Сергій Жадан про творчість і війну, громадянський обов'язок і доброчинність. I австралійську подорож, яка... | SBS Ukrainian
Serhiy Zhadan is often described as one of the most important voices in contemporary Ukrainian literature. By documenting the struggles of his compatriots caught up in a brutal war. As a symbol of resistance against the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian writer, poet, translator, rock star and volunteer Serhiy Zhadan is awarded the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book and he is the award winner of the Polish Prize of Sérgio Vieira de Mello, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. His band, Zhadan i Sobaky (Zhadan and the Dogs), offering a mix of rock, ska and punk, played for people sheltering from the Russian attacks in subway stations.
