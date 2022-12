Україна сьогодні - 14/12/2022

Russia is preparing to mount a major offensive in the first couple of months of 2023. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking to reporters from a bomb shelter in downtown Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to The Globe and Mail. According to Mr Kuleba, Russia has been unable to regain momentum after Ukrainian forces took back control of Kherson in November. But, Putin will insist on a breakthrough shortly. “I think the Russian capability to conduct a large offensive may be restored somewhere by the end of January, February, but that is what they are trying to do. In the best-case scenario [for Russia], taking the mobilisation, the conscription they have announced, and the training of new conscripts and the movement of heavy weapons across the country, they definitely still keep hopes that they will be able to break through our lines and advance deeper in Ukraine,” Mr Kuleba told. Credit: Ukrinform.