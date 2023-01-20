Introducing 'The Lost Man'

SBS Web Banner The Lost Man (LTR).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

‘The Lost Man' is a four-part podcast series telling the story of a search for family across continents and generations. A Pakistani man tries to track down a missing branch of his family tree, looking for descendants of an ancestor who ‘accidentally' came to Australia 120 years ago.

Ally B Khan resized.jpg
When SBS Urdu reporter Afnan Malik's father was visiting from his home village in Pakistan, he told Afnan a story about a man called Mumtaz, and his long lost relative.

In search of a new life, Mumtaz's great-uncle had left his village in 1895 intending to travel to Europe. Instead he accidently boarded a boat to Australia.

This four-part podcast series follows Afnan as he helps Mumtaz in this search for the missing Australian branch of his family.

All episodes of The Lost Man launch on January 31. Listen to the series trailer now.

Follow
The Lost Man
on the
SBS Urdu
website, in the
SBS Radio App
or your preferred podcast app.
Share