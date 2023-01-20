Introducing 'The Lost Man'

When SBS Urdu reporter Afnan Malik's father was visiting from his home village in Pakistan, he told Afnan a story about a man called Mumtaz, and his long lost relative.





In search of a new life, Mumtaz's great-uncle had left his village in 1895 intending to travel to Europe. Instead he accidently boarded a boat to Australia.





This four-part podcast series follows Afnan as he helps Mumtaz in this search for the missing Australian branch of his family.



