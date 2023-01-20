Introducing 'The Lost Man'

When SBS Urdu reporter Afnan Malik's father was visiting from his home village in Pakistan, he told Afnan a story about a man called Mumtaz, and his long lost relative.
In search of a new life, Mumtaz's great-uncle had left his village in 1895 intending to travel to Europe. Instead he accidently boarded a boat to Australia.
This four-part podcast series follows Afnan as he helps Mumtaz in this search for the missing Australian branch of his family.
All episodes of The Lost Man launch on January 31. Listen to the series trailer now.
Follow on the website, in the or your preferred podcast app.