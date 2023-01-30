The Puzzle: Pakistani lawyer’s search for long-lost family in Australia

The Lost Man Letter Image.jpg

In episode two of this search to reunite a family across continents, Afnan Malik continues looking for information on Ally Bahadur Khan's life in Australia and his possible descendants. Using letters and photographs given to him by Mumtaz, Afnan begins to uncover more about AB Khan and his family.

After learning about the story of Ally Bahadur Khan, SBS Urdu reporter Afnan Malik began a search to find out what happened to him, and if Khan had any relatives alive in Australia.
The son of Ally Badhur sent a photograph to my father (of him) wearing a hat, perhaps a military uniform, in the year 1934.
Mumtaz Malik
Using the letters and photos given to him by Ally's great nephew Mumtaz, Afnan uncovers clues about Khan's life in Australia, and gets closer to identifying his relatives.
Ayoub Bahadur Khan in his military uniform. Mumtaz described the same picture they received from Ayoub which they lost years ago
Ayoub Bahadur Khan in his military uniform. Mumtaz described the same picture they received from Ayoub which they lost years ago. Source: Supplied / Mark McDiarmid
english_the_lost_man_ep2_publish.mp3 image

SBS Urdu

30/01/202309:30

