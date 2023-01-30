The Missing Piece: Journalist’s investigation unlocks 120-year-old mystery

MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

Afnan Malik follows a trail of clues to find out what happened to Ally Bahadur Khan after he accidentally travelled to Australia 120 years ago, hoping to reunite branches of a family lost across continents and generations. Listen to episode three of The Lost Man.

After coming to a standstill in his investigation, reporter Afnan Malik decides to publish all the information he has about Ally B Khan and his family in an article for SBS.

He knows the names of the missing branch of the family now, but where are they?
MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png
Ayoub Ally Bhadur Khan lying on grass with his daughter Freda Khan
Pakistani man seeks family of granduncle who 'accidentally' came to Australia 120 years ago

Afnan waits in the hope that the descendants of Ally B Khan might come across the story and get in touch with SBS.
Family tree of Ally Bahadur Khan
Family tree of Ally Bahadur Khan Source: Supplied
Four-part podcast series The Lost Man follows reporter Afnan Malik as he helps Mumtaz in the search for a missing Australian branch of his family.

Follow
The Lost Man
on the
SBS Urdu
website, in the
SBS Radio App
or your preferred podcast app.
