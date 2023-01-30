The 'Accidental' Australian: What brought this Pakistani man to Brisbane in 1895?

Ali Bahadur Khan (Centre with hat) with his friends and family.

Ali Bahadur Khan (Centre with hat) with his friends and family. Source: Supplied / Christine Eyers

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? This is the story of the search for family, across continents and generations. Ally Bahadur Khan left his family's village of Tatta Pani and boarded a ship from Karachi thinking he was en route to Britain. Instead he arrived in Australia.

120 years later SBS reporter Afnan Malik was told this story by a man called Mumtaz, a relative of Ally B Khan still living in the village of Tatta Panni.
He was intending to go to the United Kingdom. He left from Karachi and thereafter it was not known where he had gone. After ten to fifteen years a letter arrived from Brisbane, Australia.
Mumtaz Malik
Mumtaz had heard some stories about Ally B Khan from his parents and grandparents, but little was known about what had happened to Ally B Khan after he arrived in Australia.

With just a few old letters and some photographs, Mumtaz and Afnan began the search to find out what had happened to Ally B Khan, and to see if he had any family still living in Australia.
Letter written to Queensland police commissioner by Mumtaz's uncle in 1954.
Letter written to Queensland police commissioner by Mumtaz's uncle in 1954 to trace his uncle's family. Source: Supplied / Supplied by Mumtaz Malik
This four-part podcast series follows Afnan as he helps Mumtaz in this search for the missing Australian branch of his family.

LISTEN TO
The 'Accidental' Australian: What brought this Pakistani man to Brisbane in 1895?

SBS Urdu

30/01/2023

The Lost Man
on the
SBS Urdu
website, in the
SBS Radio App
or your preferred podcast app.
