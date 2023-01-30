120 years later SBS reporter Afnan Malik was told this story by a man called Mumtaz, a relative of Ally B Khan still living in the village of Tatta Panni.



He was intending to go to the United Kingdom. He left from Karachi and thereafter it was not known where he had gone. After ten to fifteen years a letter arrived from Brisbane, Australia. Mumtaz Malik

Mumtaz had heard some stories about Ally B Khan from his parents and grandparents, but little was known about what had happened to Ally B Khan after he arrived in Australia.





With just a few old letters and some photographs, Mumtaz and Afnan began the search to find out what had happened to Ally B Khan, and to see if he had any family still living in Australia.



Letter written to Queensland police commissioner by Mumtaz's uncle in 1954 to trace his uncle's family. Source: Supplied / Supplied by Mumtaz Malik This four-part podcast series follows Afnan as he helps Mumtaz in this search for the missing Australian branch of his family.





LISTEN TO The 'Accidental' Australian: What brought this Pakistani man to Brisbane in 1895? SBS Urdu 30/01/2023 09:09 Play



