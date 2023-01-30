Someone's tapping on my shoulder again to say, 'come and look for me'. Christine Eyres

After publishing a story about the search for Ally B Khan and his descendants led to new contacts, Afnan Malik travels to Brisbane to meet with the Australian branch of the family.



Christine Eyers, descendent of Ally B Khan. Reporter Afnan Malik with Mark McDiamond, descendent of Ally B Khan Afnan learns more about the life of Ally B Khan and connects the Australian branch of the family with Mumtaz in Pakistan.



I'm just glad I can die happy now knowing that my family found me Lana Ali

Funeral Notice of Ayoub, Ally B Khan's son. This four-part podcast series follows reporter Afnan Malik as he helps Mumtaz in his search for the missing Australian branch of his family.





LISTEN TO The Reunion: How two branches of a family were reunited after 120 years SBS Urdu 30/01/2023 11:19 Play



