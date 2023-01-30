Someone's tapping on my shoulder again to say, 'come and look for me'.Christine Eyres
After publishing a story about the search for Ally B Khan and his descendants led to new contacts, Afnan Malik travels to Brisbane to meet with the Australian branch of the family.
Christine Eyers, descendent of Ally B Khan.
Afnan learns more about the life of Ally B Khan and connects the Australian branch of the family with Mumtaz in Pakistan.
Reporter Afnan Malik with Mark McDiamond, descendent of Ally B Khan
I'm just glad I can die happy now knowing that my family found meLana Ali
This four-part podcast series follows reporter Afnan Malik as he helps Mumtaz in his search for the missing Australian branch of his family.
Funeral Notice of Ayoub, Ally B Khan's son.
The Reunion: How two branches of a family were reunited after 120 years
30/01/202311:19
