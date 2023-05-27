آرسن اسکواڈ سڈنی میں 'دہائی میں ایک بار' لگنے والی آگ کی تحقیقات کر رہا ہے

آرسن اسکواڈ سڈنی میں 'دہائی میں ایک بار' لگنے والی آگ کی تحقیقات کر رہا ہے
A supplied image obtained on Friday, May 26, 2023, shows the remains of a building that went up in flames in Sydney. More than 120 firefighters from 30 fire trucks battled the blaze which broke out at a heritage-listed former hat factory in Surry Hills on Thursday afternoon, consuming the building as thousands of people watched on. (AAP Image/Supplied by FRNSW Media) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: FRNSW MEDIA/PR IMAGE
دو نوجوانوں نے سڈنی کے مرکزی علاقے کو لپیٹ میں لینے والی زبردست آگ کے بعد خود کو پولیس کے حوالے کر دیا ہے۔ اب جب کہ آگ اب قابو میں ہے، خدشات ہیں کہ عمارت کی مزید دیواریں بغیر وارننگ کے گر سکتی ہیں۔
شئیر