لیبر نے نیو ساوتھ ویلز کا میدان مار لیا، 12 سال بعد اقتدارحاصل

NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses party faithful at a reception after winning the 2023 NSW State Election, in Sydney, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Chris Minns is poised to lead a majority Labor government in NSW after strong swings to his party, ending a spell of coalition governments for twelve years. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE