اردو خبریں جمعرات 13 اپریل 2023

North Korea Koreas Tensions

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, March 16, 2023. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Credit: AP/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service

پیٹر ڈٹن نے وزیر اعظم سے ایلس اسپرنگس میں آسٹریلوی فیڈرل پولیس کو تعینات کرنے کا مطالبہ کیا۔ شمالی کوریا نے ایک اور میزائل کا تجربہ کیا ہے۔ سنیے اردو خبریں

Latest podcast episodes

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns learns how to check a phone in during a visit to Condell Park High School. Students are shown on the left-hand side of the image.

NSW پبلک ہائی اسکولز میں موبائل فون پر پابندی لاگو ہوگی

Pakistan Politics

حالاتِ حاضرہ:آئین گولڈن جوبلی کنونشن میں جسٹس قاضی فائزعیسیٰ کی شرکت پر وضاحت جاری

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

اردو خبریں 12 اپریل 2023 - آئی ایم ایف کی عالمی معشیت میں مزید سست روی کی پیشنگوئی

For Sale signs are seen outside a unit block in Sydney, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

اردو خبریں11 اپریل 2023 : گھروں کے بڑھتے کرائے ضروریات زندگی کے بحران کی اہم وجہ بن رہے ہیں : تحقیق