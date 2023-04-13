اردو خبریں جمعرات 13 اپریل 2023
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, March 16, 2023. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Credit: AP/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service
پیٹر ڈٹن نے وزیر اعظم سے ایلس اسپرنگس میں آسٹریلوی فیڈرل پولیس کو تعینات کرنے کا مطالبہ کیا۔ شمالی کوریا نے ایک اور میزائل کا تجربہ کیا ہے۔ سنیے اردو خبریں
