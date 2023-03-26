اردو خبریں اتوار 26 مارچ 2023: NSW انتخابات۔ لیبر پارٹی کی بھاری اکثریت سے کامیابی

Incoming NSW Premier Chris Minns walks with his wife Anna and sons Joe, Nick and George for a coffee at a local cafe following last nights election win, Kogarah, Sydney, Sunday, March 26, 2023. NSW Labor is preparing to form government for the first time in more than a decade after a definitive victory which shattered coalition hopes of a historic fourth term. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE