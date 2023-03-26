اردو خبریں اتوار 26 مارچ 2023: NSW انتخابات۔ لیبر پارٹی کی بھاری اکثریت سے کامیابی

NSW STATE ELECTION WASHUP

Incoming NSW Premier Chris Minns walks with his wife Anna and sons Joe, Nick and George for a coffee at a local cafe following last nights election win, Kogarah, Sydney, Sunday, March 26, 2023. NSW Labor is preparing to form government for the first time in more than a decade after a definitive victory which shattered coalition hopes of a historic fourth term. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

نیو ساؤتھ ویلز میں انتخابات ۔ لیبر پارٹی کی بھاری اکثریت سے کامیابی. جنوبی آسٹریلیا وائیس ٹو پارلیمنٹ کے قیام کا کا قانون منظور کرنے والی پہلی ریاست بن گئی۔ فوج مجھے اقتدار میں نہیں دیکھنا چاہتی۔ عمران خان، افغانستان کے خلاف ٹی ٹوئینٹی میچ میں پاکستان کی شکست

