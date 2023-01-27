Politics

Anthony Albanese responds to 'radical' Voice opponents as Australians urged to 'inform themselves'

The prime minister has called out opponents to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as "radicals" who are not supporting the idea because it is mainstream.

A man wearing a suit and tie speaking while standing at a lectern.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will advance reconciliation Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

KEY POINTS
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has labelled the Voice to Parliament a mainstream proposal.
  • Some people are calling for an Indigenous treaty to come before constitutional recognition.
  • A referendum on the Voice is set to be held later this year.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is not a radical idea which is why it is being opposed by radicals.

Mr Albanese said the proposal for Indigenous recognition in Australia's constitution
was first raised last century
and had gained wide-reaching, mainstream support.

"Across the country - every state premier, every chief minister - is supporting yes at this referendum because this is about progress going forward, it is about reconciliation," he told reporters in Tasmania on Friday.

"I'm not surprised that some radicals are opposed to it, because this is a mainstream proposition.

"This is a modest and gracious request for reconciliation by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
INVASION DAY RALLY MELBOURNE
People participate at the 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne on Thursday, 26 January 2023. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
'Invasion Day' rallies across the country
swung the debate from changing the date to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and
a call for a treaty to come before constitutional recognition
.

Tens of thousands of people
attended the nationwide protests
, where many prominent speakers campaigned against the Voice, including Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe.

Mr Albanese said Australians would continue to be consulted and informed on the Voice to parliament before a
referendum
was held.

"Recognition and consultation, that is what this is about," he told reporters in Tasmania on Friday.
READ MORE

Australia Day, Invasion Day, Survival Day: What's in a name?

With the referendum expected to be held in the latter half of the year, Mr Albanese said there was time for Australians to become informed and to vote to advance reconciliation.

Parliament first needs to debate the proposed referendum legislation and it will be examined by a committee before voters head to the polls.

Mr Albanese said it was unrealistic to think all Indigenous people would agree on the same thing, but the voice to parliament was something many had called for.

Indigenous health advocate Pat Anderson, a member of the Referendum Working Group, said the proposal was backed by First Nations people.

Research conducted by the working group showed 80 per cent of Indigenous people surveyed wanted the reform.

"A lot of Aboriginal people are in fact the voiceless and they don't have the huge megaphone that was used yesterday," Ms Anderson said.
READ MORE

Joy or pain? Australia's not the only country with a controversial national day

She said a voice to parliament was the only way governments would start listening to the needs of Indigenous people.

"There's no other place for us to go to begin to deal with this disadvantage that plagues us, families, generation after generation," she said.

"With a First Nations voice speaking with the protection of the constitution, governments of the day will be able to make better decisions about how to deal with this.

"A successful referendum will change the narrative of Australia."
Liberal frontbencher Simon Birmingham warned polls had been wrong before and urged the government to provide more information about how the voice would work in practice.

"We are right to want to see and expect detail because that's what Australians want when they go to vote," he said.

"I'm very concerned that Australians are confused about what is being put forward and that the government is struggling to be able to address that level of confusion."

Ms Anderson said voters would be able to make an informed decision at the ballot box, but she urged people to also take time themselves to find out more about the proposal.

She said opposition to the voice on the grounds of a lack of detail was "mischievous".

"It's really up to the Australian public to as well as not be passive here and inform themselves," she said.

"This is the most important decision this generation is going to make and it will speak to what kind of a country we are, so there's a lot at stake."
Share
4 min read
Published 27 January 2023 at 11:58am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

An AI lawyer is set to appear in court in a world first. Does it spell the end for costly legal fees?

World

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

World

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

A $3,300 fine and a cancelled visa: Traveller deported over undeclared meat, cheese

Australia

These are the finalists for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

Australia