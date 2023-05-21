This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

The streets of Harris Park are alive with excitement and adorned with orange, white and green as some members of the community prepare to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Australia this week, his first visit in almost 10 years.





His trip for bilateral talks, which begins on Tuesday, has also reignited a push to cement a 'Little India' precinct in the heart of Sydney's West.





"Three streets will be collectively known as 'Little India', a suburb to welcome people and a destination in New South Wales," said Sanjay Deshwal, president of the Little India Harris Park Business Association.



The name isn't yet official, but Parramatta City councillor Paul Noack said he expects it to be by the end of this year.





"It is pretty well set in stone. If we were to put a percentage, we're in the 90s, there's no doubt about that," he said.





"We've been talking about this for a long time, the wheels are in motion and it's not going to stop."



A multicultural suburb

More than 600,000 people in Australia were born in India, according to the 2021 Census. That includes 45 per cent of Harris Park's residents, a suburb home to around 5,000 people.



Gurmeet Tuli migrated to Australia from Punjab 30 years ago and now owns a jewellery business that has a shop in Harris Park. He is also the president of non-profit community organisation Little India Australia.





He says while many in the community have long informally referred to the hub of Indian restaurants, grocers, convenience stores, and fashion shops as 'Little India', the official name change will boost trade.



Harris Park is home to one of Gurmeet Tuli's jewellery shops. "In Harris Park, I will say 'Little India', 90 per cent of the business people are of Indian origin," he said.





"So obviously they are seeing close ties and a relationship between India and Australia.





"We would be very lucky to develop this as a cultural precinct."



At Harris Park's Chatkazz Indian restaurant, co-founder Suraj Panchal has made sure to put one of Mr Modi's favourite dishes on the menu ahead of his visit to Australia.





Mr Modi's exact itinerary for his trip is not yet confirmed but Mr Panchal says reservations have been flooding in from interstate and overseas, with customers eager to take part in what has been dubbed by some as 'Modi mania'.



Suraj Panchal is the co-founder of the Chatkazz Indian restaurant chain, which has a restaurant in Harris Park. "We've been trying to pump up the momentum of everyone here," he said.





"We're so excited. If the Indian prime minister walks into Harris Park, it will be a huge boost for businesses here."



It's a hope shared by Nirav Desai, the managing director of nearby Indian vegetarian restaurant Hara Bhara.





"He's one of the most popular leaders in world politics," Mr Desai said.





"Him being here is quite the excitement for the Indian community and it's morale-boosting for small businesses like us."



Community concerns

Not all Indian Australians are looking forward to Mr Modi's arrival.





Earlier this month, a Hindu temple in western Sydney's Rosehill was graffitied with the words "Declare Modi Terrorist".





Similar incidents have been linked to a Sikh separatist group, but the Australian Sikh Association was quick to release a statement condemning the vandalism.



"India has always had separatist elements," said Dr Pradeep Taneja from the University of Melbourne's Australia India Institute.





"In the last few years we have seen, particularly overseas, some of the Sikh separatist elements who demand a Khalistan state."





"They have been active overseas, in Canada, in the UK and also recently in Australia."





Mahesh White-Radhakrishnan is the acting Australia-New Zealand chair for Hindus for Human Rights and said some Indian Australians have concerns about issues in their homeland.



Mahesh White-Radhakrishnan said some community members have human rights concerns. "There are concerns around human rights, around the treatment of minorities and the freedom of the press, and we'd like these to be raised by Prime Minister Albanese," they said.





"We do have concerns in particular around the ideology of Hindutva, which is the central platform or ideology of the current government in India, and in particular its foregrounding of a Hindu state."





A multi-faith walk was held in Harris Park on Sunday to bring together members of the local Indian Australian diaspora.



"Different faith practices are joining together to show solidarity to the community - that's the society we live in, in Australia," said organiser Parag Shah, chairperson of the Indian Community Forum.





Additional reporting by Nital Desai from SBS Gujarati and Preeti Jabbal from SBS Hindi.




