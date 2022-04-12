Labor pledges new 'urgent care' health clinics to ease hospital pressure as Liberals focus on fuel

Labor will focus on health in a bid to win over Liberal-held marginal seats on the third day of the election campaign while Prime Minister Scott Morrison is focusing on better quality fuel.





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be in Melbourne on Wednesday to announce a trial of 50 urgent care clinics across the country, offering an alternative to busy hospital emergency departments for families.

The clinics will treat patients needing urgent medical attention, including broken bones, minor burns and stitches for cuts, in a bid to free up clogged emergency departments.

They will be based at GP surgeries and community health centres nationwide and cost more than $135 million over four years.

Mr Albanese said families would be able to get the care they need without long wait times.

"These clinics are a key part of Labor's plan to strengthen Medicare by making it easier to see a doctor," he said.

"Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will take the pressure off emergency departments, so they can concentrate on saving lives."

Labor's health spokesman Mark Butler said the clinics would sit as a tier of care between a GP clinic and life-saving treatment at the emergency department.

"GPs around the country and community health centres have been trying to make this sort of model work, but it simply can't stack up financially under the existing Medicare system," he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

"If we are going to to get this intermediate level of care, the urgent care between general practice and hospital care, you are going to need additional funding."

Starting in western Sydney, Scott Morrison is expected to fly interstate later in the day to spruik two $125 million grants to be matched by refineries in Brisbane and Victoria to begin major construction to upgrade facilities.

According to Mr Morrison, the $250 million investment would secure fuel production and supply for the country.

“COVID-19, the Russian war in Ukraine and trade restrictions have disrupted global supply chains and Australia is not immune,” Mr Morrison said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former Queensland coalition MP

ahead of the

saying One Nation will name him as a candidate.

Mr Christensen had previously announced he would be retiring from his seat of Dawson and earlier this month resigned from the LNP.

Nationals senator Matt Canavan said it was a cowardly decision.

"It's desertion ... you don't go off and speak to a minor party," he told Nine Network on Wednesday.

It's not clear whether Mr Christensen will run for One Nation in the lower house or the Senate. One Nation has already pre-selected its candidate for his current seat of Dawson.

Meanwhile,

in Sydney on Tuesday night, who called the prime minister a disgrace.

The 20-year-old man, who is identified as a "progressive activist" online, approached Mr Morrison and filmed the interaction.

"ScoMo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses and they were burned. You're a disgrace - you are a disgrace," the man can be heard saying in the video.

Labor scraps plan to review Jobseeker rate

Labor says it no longer plans to review the Jobseeker rate and potentially raise it above the current rate of $46 per day.

The move from the opposition, has drawn criticism from social services groups and the Greens, who have been advocating for a rise in unemployment benefits.

The government increased Jobseeeker by $50 a fortnight in April last year.

Mr Butler said Labor had taken a policy to raise Jobseeker to the 2019 election, but told ABC Radio they had a more "focused agenda" in the lead up to this year's poll.

"We argued very strongly through the course of the pandemic that the increase that temporarily was made to Jobseeker should be made permanent," he said.

"The pressure that Labor put on the government was a very big part of the reason why the government didn't cut the Jobseeker rate back to $40 a day."