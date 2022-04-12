Labor's $135 million plan to 'strengthen Medicare' as Liberals home in on Australia's fuel supply

Labor focused on health in a bid to win over Liberal-held marginal seats on the third day of the federal election campaign, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison turned his attention to fuel supply.





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese was in Melbourne on Wednesday to announce a trial of 50 urgent care clinics across the country, offering an alternative to busy hospital emergency departments for families.

The clinics - dubbed Medicare Urgent Care Clinics - will treat patients needing urgent medical attention, including broken bones, minor burns and stitches for cuts, to free up congested emergency departments.

They will be based at GP surgeries and community health centres nationwide and cost more than $135 million over four years.

Mr Albanese said families would be able to get the care they need without long wait times.

"These clinics are a key part of Labor's plan to strengthen Medicare by making it easier to see a doctor," he said.

"Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will take the pressure off emergency departments, so they can concentrate on saving lives."

Labor's health spokesperson Mark Butler said the clinics would sit as a tier of care between a GP clinic and life-saving treatment at the emergency department.

Starting in western Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison travelled to Victoria's Geelong later in the day to spruik two $125 million grants to be matched by oil refineries in Brisbane and Victoria to begin major construction to upgrade facilities.

Mr Morrison fronted a press conference at the Geelong Oil Refinery to speak about the commitment.

"This is absolutely essential for Australians, whether you are a truckie, farmer, or miner, you need fuel and having the security and local fuel production is so essential," he told reporters on Wednesday.

George Christensen to run for One Nation

Former Queensland coalition MP

ahead of the

saying One Nation will name him as a candidate.

Mr Christensen had previously announced he would be retiring from his seat of Dawson and earlier this month resigned from the Liberal National Party.

Nationals senator Matt Canavan said it was a cowardly decision.

"It's desertion ... you don't go off and speak to a minor party," he told the Nine Network on Wednesday.

Mr Christensen will run for One Nation in the Senate, and the party has already preselected its candidate for his current seat of Dawson.

Mr Morrison

at a private event in Sydney on Tuesday night, who called the prime minister a disgrace.

The 20-year-old man, who is identified as a "progressive activist" online and is understood to be a Labor campaigner, approached Mr Morrison and filmed the interaction.

"ScoMo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses and they were burned. You're a disgrace - you are a disgrace," the man can be heard saying in the video.

Mr Morrison later responded to the incident in his press conference on Wednesday.

"Throughout my parliamentary career, I have always been pleased to sit down and listen to people, understand what their problems are, and where I can, seek to solve them," he said.

"On the other cases, the Labor Party have effectively apologised for what we saw last night."

Mr Albanese has condemned the actions of the man as "inappropriate":

"I have seen footage of it and I think that gentleman — I don't know who he was — his actions were entirely inappropriate," he told reporters.

Labor scraps plan to review JobSeeker rate

Labor says it no longer plans to review the JobSeeker rate and potentially raise it above the current rate of $46 per day.

The move from the Opposition has drawn criticism from social services groups and the Greens, who have been advocating for a rise in unemployment benefits.

The government increased JobSeeker by $50 a fortnight in April last year.

Labor's health spokesperson Mark Butler said Labor had taken a policy to raise JobSeeker to the 2019 election, but told ABC Radio they had a more "focused agenda" in the lead up to this year's poll.

"We argued very strongly through the course of the pandemic that the increase that temporarily was made to JobSeeker should be made permanent," he said.

"The pressure that Labor put on the government was a very big part of the reason why the government didn't cut the JobSeeker rate back to $40 a day."

Greens to cover dental care under Medicare

The Greens have announced they will be pushing for an overhaul of dental care in Australia by making this covered by Medicare if they secure a balance of power at the federal election.

The $77 billion plan would enable Australians to receive Medicare-funded dental care and orthodontic treatment as well as oral surgeries, periodontics and prosthodontics.

Leader Adam Bandt used a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday to spruik the party's policy.

“Dental care must be universal,” he told the National Press Club.

“It is a human right. Under our plan, everyone entitled to Medicare will be able to get bulk billed or rebated dental care."

The Greens said the plan amounted to a cost of around $8 billion a year.

Karen Andrews tests positive for COVID-19

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews is out of the federal election campaign for at least one week after contracting COVID-19.

Ms Andrews tested positive on Tuesday afternoon after experiencing mild symptoms.

"I'll be working from home and will be back on the campaign trail in person as soon as I can," the Liberal MP for the Queensland seat of McPherson posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The news comes a day after Labor's home affairs spokeswoman and candidate for the NSW seat of Fowler, Kristina Keneally, tested positive for the virus and went into isolation for seven days.

Coalition backs $440 million regional logistics hubs

Miners, farmers and developers of new industries are expected to benefit from new logistics hubs in the Northern Territory, under a new pledge by the Coalition.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is campaigning in the NT ahead of the election, said the government would invest $440 million in three logistics hubs.

He said it would unlock the region's vast resources, strengthen supply chains and boost exports.

"Our investment in new hubs at Tennant Creek, Alice Springs and Katherine will ensure valuable commodities such as gas and critical minerals reach ports and international markets faster, generating more export income and making our nation wealthier and stronger," he said on Wednesday.