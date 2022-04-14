Liberal candidate apologises for comparing opposition to trans athletes to Nazi resistance as election campaigning pauses

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure over his "captain's pick" for the seat of Warringah Katherine Deves, who has publicly apologised after a clip in which she compares her opposition to transgender women playing sport to Nazi resistance resurfaced.





The NSW candidate, who is based in Sydney's northern beaches, founded the lobby group Save Women's Sport, which aims to stop trans women from participating in women's sports.

"Many people would say to themselves ... oh I would have been part of the French Resistance, the underground," she is reported to have said on a YouTube podcast in February 2021.

"When all of this was happening and no one was speaking out, I thought 'this is it', this is the moment in my life when I am going to have to stand up and say something."

Ms Deves recently deleted her Twitter account after she came under fire for her posts, including allegedly claiming "half of all males with trans identities are sex offenders" and claiming transgender children were "surgically mutilated and sterilised".

While standing by the substance of her comments, she said in a statement: "In my dedication to fighting for the rights of women and girls, my language has on occasion been unacceptable."

"It has hurt people, and detracted from my arguments. I apologise for such language and the hurt that I have caused.

"I commit to continuing the fight for the safety of girls and women in a respectful way."

Ms Deves is running for the key seat of Warringah, currently held by independent MP Zali Stegall who sensationally snatched the electorate from former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott in 2019.

Good Friday pause

Leaders have entered into a campaigning detente for Good Friday but are expected to be on the road again for Easter Saturday.

Mr Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese are due to attend church services, with limited official campaign events to take place.

The leaders are expected to then rejoin the hustings on Saturday before breaking again for Easter Sunday.

Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese have also confirmed they will go head-to-head on Wednesday in their first debate of the election campaign.

The leaders will face questions from audience members in Brisbane in what is being billed as a "people's forum" of undecided voters hosted by Sky News and the Courier Mail.