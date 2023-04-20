Politics

Lidia Thorpe says Anthony Albanese is trying to silence her after strip club criticism

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has criticised the prime minister for suggesting she seek help, after she was filmed launching a foul-mouthed tirade outside a Melbourne strip club.

Woman speaking into a microphone.

Lidia Thorpe has accused the prime minister of leaning into racist tropes, after her criticised her for an outburst outside a Melbourne strip club. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

KEY POINTS:
  • Anthony Albanese told Lidia Thorpe to get support after an early-hours outburst.
  • But the independent senator says the prime minister touched on racist tropes.
  • Senator Thorpe was filmed in an altercation with a group of men outside a strip club.
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has accused Anthony Albanese of touching on racist tropes about Indigenous women after the prime minister urged her to "get some support" following a late-night outburst.

Anthony Albanese speaking.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Senator Thorpe should seek help after the outburst. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
Mr Albanese joined a number of politicians in criticising Senator Thorpe,
who quit the Greens in February
, describing the behaviour as "clearly unacceptable" and urging her to "get some support".

"I think there are obvious issues that need to be dealt with, in terms of her health issues," he told 2SM radio on Wednesday.

"These are not the actions of anyone who should be participating in society in a normal way, let alone a senator."

Senator Thorpe says she 'stood up' against racist harassment

But in a statement on Thursday afternoon, the independent insisted she had "stood up" for herself after being provoked by "racists brazenly harassing" her outside the venue.

The independent urged the media to "see through shallow attacks", which she said fit in a history of Indigenous figures facing media pile-ons.
"Saying I need mental help is a continuation of the old racist and misogynistic narrative used to discredit and silence outspoken and strong women, particularly Blak women," she said.

"I am disappointed by the opportunism of politicians in Canberra, including the PM, using this to drag me down.

"While the Prime Minister and others have used this to try and undermine my progress, I have been busy out in community talking to First Nations leaders about solutions to the problems our people face everyday."

SBS News has contacted Mr Albanese's office for comment.

Strip club incident latest to involve Senator Thorpe

Senator Thorpe received a lifetime ban Maxine's strip club over the Saturday night altercation, some of which was caught on a mobile phone video.

She was filmed labelling one "white little ****", claiming one had a "small penis", and telling another "you're marked".

One man is heard calling the senator a "racist dog", while another asks "how the f**k does someone get in parliament like you?"
Woman in an Indigenous flag yells on the ground with security and police around her.
Senator Thorpe was tackled to the ground by security after attempting to interrupt an anti-trans rally last month. Source: AAP / Michelle Haywood
It is the latest in a series of incidents involving the senator.

In February,
she temporarily halted Sydney's mardi gras parade
by lying down on the street in protest over police brutality.

Senator Thorpe's former Greens colleague Mehreen Faruqi criticised the night club outburst this week, while fellow independent Jacqui Lambie urged her to "take responsibility for her actions".

"I would say this to Lidia: you just cannot keep doing this. A good start would be admitting you are part of the problem, and the responsibility [for] your own actions needs to be taken into your own hands," she told Sky News on Monday.
Share
3 min read
Published 20 April 2023 5:36pm
Updated 20 April 2023 6:04pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses standing at a lectern and speaking in front of microphones.

A year on, Ukraine's man in Canberra tells Australia: 'Ukrainians are fighting for you'

Politics

Silouhette of a hand holding a phone with TikTok app open.

Inquiry hears TikTok will continue to 'subtly' censor despite public pressure, government ban

Politics

The TikTok app logo.

Australia bans TikTok on all government-issued devices

Australia

The TikTok app logo.

TikTok audit reveals 25 Australian federal government agencies have banned Chinese-owned app

Cars queue up at a petrol station

Here's how not to get stung by the looming petrol price hike over Easter

Australia

People sitting together on couches in front of a coffee table with food.

'It's remarkable': How Ramadan has changed for Australia's first hijab-wearing senator

Politics

A woman in a headscarf looks on with a house seen in the background

'We couldn't pay': Refugees find it hard to lay down roots in competitive rental market

Australia

Philip Lowe facing the media after an overhaul of the RBA was announced

Philip Lowe welcomes RBA overhaul, says 'we need to change'

Australia