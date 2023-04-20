Lidia Thorpe says Anthony Albanese is trying to silence her after strip club criticism

KEY POINTS: Anthony Albanese told Lidia Thorpe to get support after an early-hours outburst.

But the independent senator says the prime minister touched on racist tropes.

Senator Thorpe was filmed in an altercation with a group of men outside a strip club.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has accused Anthony Albanese of touching on racist tropes about Indigenous women after the prime minister urged her to "get some support" following a late-night outburst.





Senator Thorpe was filmed launching an expletive-laden tirade towards a group of men outside a Melbourne strip club on Saturday night , labelling one a "white little ****" and taunting another for having a "small penis".



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Senator Thorpe should seek help after the outburst. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Mr Albanese joined a number of politicians in criticising Senator Thorpe, who quit the Greens in February , describing the behaviour as "clearly unacceptable" and urging her to "get some support".





"I think there are obvious issues that need to be dealt with, in terms of her health issues," he told 2SM radio on Wednesday.





"These are not the actions of anyone who should be participating in society in a normal way, let alone a senator."



Senator Thorpe says she 'stood up' against racist harassment

But in a statement on Thursday afternoon, the independent insisted she had "stood up" for herself after being provoked by "racists brazenly harassing" her outside the venue.





The independent urged the media to "see through shallow attacks", which she said fit in a history of Indigenous figures facing media pile-ons.



"Saying I need mental help is a continuation of the old racist and misogynistic narrative used to discredit and silence outspoken and strong women, particularly Blak women," she said.





"I am disappointed by the opportunism of politicians in Canberra, including the PM, using this to drag me down.





"While the Prime Minister and others have used this to try and undermine my progress, I have been busy out in community talking to First Nations leaders about solutions to the problems our people face everyday."





SBS News has contacted Mr Albanese's office for comment.



Strip club incident latest to involve Senator Thorpe

Senator Thorpe received a lifetime ban Maxine's strip club over the Saturday night altercation, some of which was caught on a mobile phone video.





She was filmed labelling one "white little ****", claiming one had a "small penis", and telling another "you're marked".





One man is heard calling the senator a "racist dog", while another asks "how the f**k does someone get in parliament like you?"



Senator Thorpe was tackled to the ground by security after attempting to interrupt an anti-trans rally last month. Source: AAP / Michelle Haywood It is the latest in a series of incidents involving the senator.





In February, she temporarily halted Sydney's mardi gras parade by lying down on the street in protest over police brutality.





A month later, she was tackled to the ground by security while protesting against an anti-transgender rally in Canberra .





Senator Thorpe's former Greens colleague Mehreen Faruqi criticised the night club outburst this week, while fellow independent Jacqui Lambie urged her to "take responsibility for her actions".



