Federal Politics

Senator Lidia Thorpe filmed in verbal stoush outside a Melbourne club

Ms Thorpe responded to the video on Sunday night, saying 'it's sad people are using whatever they can to drag me down.'

LIDIA THORPE SENATE

Senator Lidia Thorpe has issued a statement on her altercation outside a Melbourne gentlemen's club. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Footage has been captured of Senator Lidia Thorpe on the footpath outside Maxine's Gentleman's Club at 3am on Sunday, with Senator Thorpe reportedly leaving a friend's 50th birthday celebration.

"You know what I say, to you, you know what I say to you and you …" she said to a group of people outside the club, in the footage aired by Seven News.

"... small penis, small penis."
READ MORE

'I got pulverised': Lidia Thorpe knocked to the ground by police in trans rally confrontation

One of the men replied, "You're a racist d**".

Senator Thorpe was pulled away from the group by a companion, but she continued: "All I've got to say to the black brothers there and anyone that we're fighting".

"Any black man that stands with the f****** white little c*** like that, youse can all get f***** too."

Before the senator left the club, she appeared to pull out her mobile phone and start recording the men still lingering on the footpath.

"You, you are marked," she said.

Senator Thorpe issued a statement on Sunday night.

"It's sad people are using whatever they can to drag me down when we're trying to discuss important issues in this country," the statement read.

In March, Senator Thorpe was pulled to the ground by police after she attempted to intervene
in a protest organised by anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen
outside Parliament House in Canberra.
READ MORE

Tasmanian Aboriginal community rebuke Hobart anti-trans rally, days after Melbourne event attracted Nazis

Jacqui Lambie speaks out against Thorpe

Responding to the incident on Monday and addressing Senator Thorpe, independent senator Jacqui Lambie said "you cannot keep doing this".

"A good start would be ... take the responsibility for your own actions and take them into your own hands," she told Sky News.

"There is no getting out of this, you are a politician. Sometimes we do muck up but not taking any responsibility for yourself is not very helpful."

Senator Lambie said the Victorian senator should seek counselling if she wasn't in a good way, as "something needs to be done".
READ MORE

'I will be able to speak freely': Lidia Thorpe resigns from the Greens to focus on sovereignty

Share
2 min read
Published 17 April 2023 11:33am
Updated 17 April 2023 4:49pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price

NT Senator Jacinta Price asked to follow through on claims of child abuse cases

Politics

LIDIA THORPE PHOTO.jpg

'I got pulverised': Lidia Thorpe knocked to the ground by police in trans rally confrontation

Politics

a woman in a chartreuse jumpsuit stands with arms crossed. behind her is a row of police officers standing before a crowd of protestors who are holding placards with messages of support in the pastel pink and blue colours of the trans flag

Tasmanian Aboriginal community rebuke Hobart anti-trans rally, days after Melbourne event attracted Nazis

Racism

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

The peak body for Aboriginal kids hits back after Dutton says sexual abuse is 'rampant' in Alice Springs

Federal Politics

GARMA FESTIVAL 2022

Warren Mundine says the idea that First Nations people don't have a voice is 'nonsense'

Politics

STANLEY RUSSELL INQUEST

Stanley Russell had an intellectual disability. The officers who shot him dead had no plan for his arrest

Justice

Off Field At The Imparja Cup

Trailblazing Adnyamathanha cricketer Faith Thomas dies aged 90

Achievement

$50M STOLEN GENERATION PAYOUT

A judge has just approved $50m for families of NT Stolen Generations

Justice