Matildas, Socceroos big winners from new pay deal

Central contracts for Matildas players have been scrapped in a new pay deal that gives them and the Socceroos a larger share of football revenues.

Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr give a high five on the football field

Matildas Sam Kerr (centre right) and Mary Fowler celebrate a goal against Chinese Tapei in Olympic qualifying in Perth earlier this month. Credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Key Points
  • The Matildas and Socceroos have signed off on a new pay deal.
  • It will give them a greater share of revenues.
  • Central contracts for Matildas players have been scrapped.
After signing off on a record-breaking collective bargaining agreement (CBA), Football Australia (FA) will move to lock down a new long-term TV deal before turning its attention to a possible contract extension for Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson.

FA and Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) unveiled a new CBA in Sydney on Wednesday which rewards Socceroos and Matildas players following historical performances at World Cups over the last year.

As part of the new agreement, which runs until 2027, players will benefit from a 50-50 World Cup prize money split with FA while both senior national teams will share in FA's revenues.

Central contracts for Matildas players
have been scrapped in favour of match payments equal to those enjoyed by the Socceroos.

The changes mean Matildas and Socceroos players can now earn up to $200,000 a year before any share of tournament revenue.
Matildas players in a group celebrating a goal
The Matildas thrilled the nation with their World Cup exploits. Source: Getty / Stephanie Meek - CameraSport
Under the new deal, 70 per cent of the players' salary will come from match fees and the remaining 30 per cent from a yearly commercial payment.

Under the previous arrangement, Matildas players were paid under a tiered system, with 'Tier One' players earning about $110,00 a year.

Carers for the children of players - up to the age of four rather than two - will be given accommodation as part of a deal FA chief executive James Johnson described as "globally unique".
READ MORE

Sam Kerr rated second best player in the world at Ballon d'Or awards

"I think this sets a new trend in the industry, a new standard, and we're very happy that we're in partnership together with the PFA and the players," Johnson said.

One of the first tests of the new revenue-sharing model will be when FA goes to market on a new TV deal for its national teams.

Johnson told AAP he hoped to have a new deal,
which would include Socceroos games
outside of the World Cup and all Matildas fixtures - ticked off by early next year.

The current deal with Network Ten expires at the end of 2024, with FA keen to capitalise on high interest following successful World Cup campaigns.

"December this year is probably a little bit ambitious, more likely in January next year," Johnson said.
READ MORE

Hometown hero Sam Kerr nets Matildas 900th goal in win over Chinese Taipei

"We want a record broadcast deal and we're confident we'll achieve that with the package we've got.

"The more centralised the rights can be, the more value there is for the broadcaster and fans.

"It's a great cocktail, we've got two of the strongest sporting brands in the country and to package that together it's a very good time to go to market."

Extension for coach Tony Gustavsson still unclear

Johnson will also have to monitor interest in Gustavsson as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Swede's rocky tenure found calmer waters over the last 18 months when he
guided the Matildas to the semi-finals of this year's World Cup
.

Gustavsson has been linked with other roles - most notably the US women's national team gig - since the World Cup.

Johnson is confident the 50-year-old will see out his current deal, which ends after next year's Olympics, before both parties decide whether they wish to continue.
Tony Gustavsson, wearing a black hoodie and black cap, gives a thumbs up during a match
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson is in the final year of his contract. Source: Getty / James Worsfold
"Tony is in the last year of his contract and when we signed him we had a focus on four major tournaments," Johnson said.

"Our focus is on the qualification campaign for the Olympics and hopefully getting to Paris.

"We'll sit down and talk to Tony about his future, there have been some rumours swirling but that's not a bad thing that other countries want our coaches.
A large crowd watching a big television screen outdoors
Socceroos fans in Sydney watching Australia's World Cup 2022 round of 16 defeat to Argentina. Source: Getty / Stringer
"I've got great confidence that he is committed to seeing out his contract and he wants to do something the Matildas have never done and that's win a medal at a major tournament."

Meanwhile, Johnson said he was comfortable with the
decision to not compete with Saudi Arabia
for the 2034 men's World Cup, instead hoping there would be a sense of "goodwill" that would strengthen Australia's hopes of hosting the women's Asian Cup in 2026.
4 min read
Published 8 November 2023 6:13pm
Source: SBS News

