Medibank refuses to pay ransom for cyber hack affecting 9.7 million current and former customers

Medibank said on Monday it won't pay a ransom demand for last month's cyber attacks on its business that exposed the personal data of around 9.7 million current and former customers.





Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said the company believes there is "only a limited chance" that paying the ransom would prevent t he stolen customer data from being published.





"In fact, paying could have the opposite effect and encourage the criminal to directly extort our customers, and there is a strong chance that paying puts more people in harm's way by making Australia a bigger target," he said in a statement.





"It is for these reasons we have decided we will not pay a ransom for this event."





The private health insurer said the names, dates of birth, address, phone numbers and email addresses of its 9.7 million former and current customers have been accessed, along with the Medicare and passport numbers of some customers.





Medibank revealed it has been the victim of a cyber attack last month, following a major data breach at Optus in September .



