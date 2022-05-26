Penny Wong makes 'no strings attached' pitch to Pacific in veiled attack against China

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has sent a clear message to Pacific nations that Australia's commitment to developing closer ties with the region won't come with "strings attached".





The declaration has been made during a speech delivered in Fiji on just her fourth day in the role of leading Australia's foreign policy.





It appears to be a veiled condemnation of the Chinese government's attempts to increase its own influence in the region.





Advertisement

"Australia will be a partner that doesn’t come with strings attached - nor imposing unsustainable financial burdens," she said during a speech.





"We are a partner that won’t erode Pacific priorities or Pacific institutions - we believe in transparency we believe in true partnerships."



Her speech to the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat also promised to listen more closely to Pacific nations, particularly over the need for action on climate change.





"This is a different Australian government and Australia, and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with you, our Pacific family, in response to this crisis," she said.





She did so by delivering a passing attack on the previous Coalition government stating that she understood Australia had in the past "neglected" its responsibility.





"I understand under past governments, Australia has neglected its responsibility to act on climate ignoring the calls from our Pacific family to act," she said.





The visit to Fiji comes amid heightened security tensions, following China's decision to sign a security pact with the Solomon Islands .



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Solomon Islands on Thursday as part of a rapid tour of the Pacific region.





He’ll also visit Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste during the 10-day tour.





Senator Wong said the region was facing the triple challenges of "climate, COVID and strategic contest".





"We understand that the security of any one Pacific family member rests on security for all," she said.





"I want to assure you that we have heard you."





Earlier on Thursday, Senator Wong held talks with Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, along with the country's foreign minister and senior leaders.





She also used the speech to outline that Australia's new Labor government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would commit to deepening defence and maritime cooperation with the Pacific.





Senator Wong said another focus would be increasing overseas development assistance to the Pacific by $525 million over the next four years, and enhancing visa pathways for people from Pacific island countries to work and live in Australia.





The meetings come as China also seeks security arrangements with other Pacific nations that resemble the controversial Solomons pact .



The details of the new arrangements are contained in pre-written joint statements Beijing officials plan to release after meetings with 10 island nations on Monday, according to documents first obtained by news agency Reuters.





The agreement is said to cover policing, security and data communications cooperation, and would also represent a shift in Beijing's focus from bilateral relationships to dealing with the Pacific on a multilateral basis.





While the China-Pacific meeting is to be held on video-link, Fiji is co-hosting the event alongside Beijing.





Senator Wong said considering such agreements would be decisions for Pacific nations to make, but Australia would work to establish itself as the partner of choice.



