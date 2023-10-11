Australia

Qantas chair Richard Goyder to quit as company acknowledges 'reputational issues'

Goyder's announcement comes just weeks after he insisted before the Senate that he still had the backing of the majority of Qantas' biggest shareholders.

A balding man in a suit

Richard Goyder has served as Qantas chair since October 2018. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • Qantas chair Richard Goyner announced he will step down from the role next year.
  • Goyder joins former CEO Alan Joyce in leaving the airline in recent months.
  • The High Court ruled last month Qantas had illegally sacked almost 1,700 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richard Goyder will quit as Qantas chair next year as the company continues to seek to repair its damaged reputation.

Goyder will retire before the airline's annual general meeting of shareholders in October 2024, following a number of calls his position had become untenable.

He had insisted before the Senate late last month that he still had the backing of 14 of the company's 20 biggest shareholders. However, the company announced on Wednesday morning Goyder would stand down from the role in 2024.

Goyder joins
former CEO Alan Joyce
in leaving the airline in recent months as it undergoes change.
READ MORE

'Morale has never been lower': Qantas pilots are calling for airline's chairman to step down

"Qantas has gone through an incredibly difficult period since our operation was grounded during the pandemic," he said.

"The recovery has not been easy and mistakes were made … we again apologise for those times where we got it wrong."

Recent reputational blows for the airline include
the High Court ruling it illegally sacked almost 1,700 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic
and the consumer watchdog launching Federal Court action alleging it sold customers tickets on flights it had already cancelled.

The Transport Workers' Union (TWU) called for Goyder to "follow Joyce out the door" immediately.

"Today's announcement of a 2024 exit is an attempt by Goyder to leave in a dignified manner with another year's pay in his pocket — after presiding over the largest case of illegal sackings in Australian history," it said in a post on X, formerly know at Twitter.
Alan Joyce sitting behind a desk with a microphone and talking
Former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce during the Senate Select Committee on the Cost of Living in August. He quit as the airline's chief last month. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
The Senate has also probed what involvement Qantas had in the federal government blocking Q
atar Airways' bid to have more flights into Australia
.

The airline is not out from under the microscope yet with the committee intending to summon Joyce to give evidence once he returns to the country from overseas.

"As a board, we acknowledge the significant reputational and customer service issues facing the group and recognise that accountability is required to restore trust," Goyder said.

"Fundamentally, the group is in a very strong position to overcome its current challenges and deliver for all its stakeholders in the years ahead."

Vanessa Hudson took over as CEO last month
and the airline said it will work through a process to pick a new chair.
Share
3 min read
Published 11 October 2023 11:49am
Updated 2h ago 12:05pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A tree that has been cut near the base of its trunk and fallen.

One of the world's most photographed trees has been cut down

World

A woman touching her throat in pain

Human metapneumovirus is surging in Australia. What is it and should we be concerned?

Health

A man in a grey suit and glasses smiling.

How this man found a creative way to buy a house, with the help of his friends

Life

Clare O'Neil (left) and Anthony Albanese (right) standing behind podiums

It's been a week of major migration changes. Here are the key takeaways

Politics

Haylee O'Connell taking a selfie of her and her brother Corey while sitting in a car.

A stranger with a drone helped Haylee to lay her brother to rest

Life

Two clocks, one showing three o'clock, the other showing two o'clock

When does daylight saving start and why doesn't all of Australia observe it?

Australia

Graphic showing a mobile phone and magnifying glass with the words 'rigged', 'divisive', 'sovereignty' and 'land tax' on an orange background

Will the Voice lead to land tax? UN control? Fact checkers assess the biggest claims

Australia

People standing at voting booths filling out ballot papers.

How to cast an early vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum

Australia