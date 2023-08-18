Sport

Sam Kerr opens up about World Cup 'rollercoaster' and why bronze would be 'amazing'

Matildas captain Sam Kerr fought back from injury to deliver one of the goals of the Women's World Cup and wants to end her campaign with a bronze medal.

A close-up of a woman who is speaking while seated in front of a microphone.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr is dreaming of a Women's World Cup third-placed finish by beating Sweden. Source: AAP / Darren England

Key Points
  • Kerr will lead the Matildas against Sweden in the third-placed play-off on Saturday night.
  • Coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr's mentality had been critical to the Matildas' success.
  • The Matildas will again be without defender Alanna Kennedy, who is suffering delayed concussion symptoms.
Sam Kerr has spoken of her burning desire to ensure Australia finishes the Women's World Cup with a bronze medal after admitting at one stage she did not know whether she would get to play a single minute of it.

Kerr will lead the Matildas against Sweden
in the third-placed play-off
at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday night.

There, Australia's captain intends to play with the same instinct that led to her wonder goal from long range in the
3-1 semi-final loss to England
.
"Third place would be an amazing thing for us and an amazing thing for this country. For us there is that extra motivation to end on a high and leave an amazing legacy," Kerr said on Friday.

"Coming third place at a Women's World Cup is something you can only dream of as a kid.

"Today at training we were all a little bit sad. Last training session. Last prehab together.

"It feels a little bit sad that it is over but we have one more game where we can really end on a high."
READ MORE

Royalty and a Nobel Prize winner: Who'll be attending the Women's World Cup final?

Kerr's
calf injury
, sustained the day before the tournament kicked off, was never going to prevent her from embracing a life-changing four weeks.

"At some point in the tournament, I was thinking I might never play in this World Cup but I was lucky enough to get back. Now it's the icing on the cake that I can step on the park and help the girls," she said.

"I've had so many people help me get me where I am today. It was a bit of a rollercoaster for me. I have never had a muscle injury before. I didn't know what I was feeling or how long it was going to take.

"I picked Steph Catley's brain a million times because she has had a few calf injuries, and tried to wrap my head around it.

"Once we got to the knockout stages the girls did amazing and it was ... risk it all.

"It has been amazing to just be on this journey. If I hadn't played one minute it would have been the best moment of my career to be here."
A woman with a yellow football jersey scores a goal, as a goalie with a pink football jersey jumps for the ball.
Sam Kerr said it was up to others to judge whether her goal in the semi-final match against England, the only one the Matildas scored, was her "Cathy Freeman moment". Source: AP / Alessandra Tarantino
Coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr's mentality throughout her rehabilitation had been critical to the Matildas' success.

"It can be so devastating and you can bring the whole team down because you can't handle your own emotions but what Sam did ... says everything about Sam as a person and as a leader for this team," he said.

"Just with the energy she gave, the belief she gave, the support she gave while going through her toughest moment in her career."

Kerr hadn't trained as much as she wanted to during the tournament but insisted she was "ready to go" against Sweden.

"Once I am back, there is no holding me back," she said.

"Of course I would have liked to have had a better run-up but that doesn't matter now. You saw the other night with that goal ... it is instinct for me.

"Most of my footballing career is on instinct. That for me was an instinct goal and I will always have that no matter how fit, unfit I am or how many sessions I have done or not done."
READ MORE

Spain's players revolted against him last year. Now he's coaching them in the World Cup final

When asked whether the goal was her "
Cathy Freeman moment
", Kerr said that was for others to judge.

"It was an amazing moment for the team and the country but it didn't really come to much," she said.

The Matildas will again be without defender Alanna Kennedy, who is suffering delayed concussion symptoms stemming from the dramatic quarter-final win over France.
Share
4 min read
Published 18 August 2023 7:48pm
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Australian $20 notes on display.

No interest or 'socially harmful' business: Australia's first Islamic bank, explained

Australia

A female football player at a press conference

Women's World Cup: Sweden's goalkeeper irritated by 'disrespectful' question

Sport

Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr of Australia celebrate with teammates after Cortnee Vine of Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France

Australia through to Women's World Cup semifinals after historic win over France

Sport

An older woman wearing a face mask walking through the street.

A new COVID-19 subvariant has arrived. Here's what we know about Eris

COVID-19

A composite image shows a park scene full of trees on the left. On the right is an image of a tick.

Tick bites can bring on a potentially deadly meat allergy. Here's how to protect yourself

Health

A jogger runs past Bathers Pavillion in Balmoral, Sydney

The 10,000 steps a day idea was made up by a clock company. How many should you take?

Health

A composite image of a woman in a purple football uniform and gloves next to a woman in a red football uniform

There's a Matildas jersey you can't buy. Fans and players are unhappy

Australia

Tony Gustavsson hugs Sam Kerr on the field. There are two England players to their left.

Sam Kerr pays tribute to 'amazing' teammates and fans after heartbreaking loss to England

Sport